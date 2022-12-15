Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway fraud: Interpol issues Red Notices against former DC

KARACHI: The Interpol has issued Red Notices for the prime suspect of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) mega fraud case, former deputy commissioner Naushahroferoze Tashfeen Alam. The official was declared a fugitive after his escape from the country in November.

The development followed the Federal Investigation Agency’s formal request after which Interpol issued Red Notices against former DC Tashfeen Alam, a source confirmed to The News.

Earlier, the FIA approached different authorities seeking details of the passport, travel particulars, including the airline in which the primary accused left the country and call data records (CDRs) of his cell phones. Besides the deputy director, FIA, the Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) of Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, was also asked to provide CCTV footage of his arrival and exit from the airport and immigration area.

The FIA has suspended two more officers, including a shift in-charge of the Immigration, in connection with Alam’s escape. The FIA sources said the passport was issued to the former DC, who had never travelled abroad, on February 28, 2020.

Alam was declared as the main accused in the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) mega fraud case for embezzling Rs three billion in two separate cases registered by the FIA and Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment. The FIA arrested three officers of Sindh Bank as well as brother-in-law of former DC and claimed to have also recovered his laptop and other material including USBs.