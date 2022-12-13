The Election Commission of Pakistan building in Islamabad. The ECP website

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a revised affidavit for the candidates for the Senate, National and provincial assemblies’ elections.

According to the ECP, the candidate will be obliged to submit the amended affidavit along with the nomination papers and he or she will also have to write the date of birth of the children and the number of the dependents’ identity card.

The ECP says that it will also have to be mentioned if a foreign citizenship is by birth or acquired later? Documents of renouncing foreign citizenship will also have to be attached to the affidavit.

Likewise, the ECP has also brought about an amendment in Rule 58 of Elections Act 2017: Objections and suggestions in respect of any amendment may be filed in ECP Secretariat Islamabad by December 24, 2022, which will be decided by Commission by hearing.

The amendment mandates that a polling agent will be a voter of the concerned constituency. Meanwhile, the ECP has delisted five cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. In a statement issued by the ECP, it has been said that five cases have been delisted against Imran Khan, fixed earlier for December 13.

It has been said that the cases are delisted due to the non-availability of the bench, the cases delisted on December 13 will now be heard on December 20. According to the ECP, the PTI foreign funding case, the case of withholding the notification of Imran Khan’s victory in by-polls, two cases related to his removal from the chairmanship of the party and the case related to his non-submission of election expenses have also been delisted.