ECP ensuring women’s participation in polling process: provincial election commissioner

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in collaboration with the National National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has introduced mobile registration vans (MRV) service in underdeveloped areas across Sindh to increase the number of registered women voters and ensure their participation in the voting process.

Sindh Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan said this while addressing an event organised by the provincial election commission on the occasion of National Voters Day on Wednesday.

He said that under the leadership and supervision of Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, the ECP was working on several projects to ensure transparency in the elections. “To increase the number of women voters, the commission has constituted district voters education committees which from time to time conduct awareness sessions at the union committee level,” the provincial election commissioner said.

He explained that because of the ECP’s continuous efforts, the numbers of votes cast by women in District Tharparkar drastically increased. He added that the ECP had taken practical steps to increase women’s participation in the polling process.

According to the Election Act 2017, five per cent representation of women in the constituency is mandatory for an election. Chauhan stressed the need for highlighting the importance of casting votes among the general public as the growth and development of any country was based on transparent elections.