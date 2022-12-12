49pc frustrated with inflation

KARACHI: The IPSOS Pakistan has found Pakistanis to be mostly concerned about growing inflation, unemployment and poverty.

As many as 49 percent of those polled described inflation as their source of frustration, followed by 18pc who considered unemployment as their major headache and 9pc described poverty as their single biggest worry.

At the same time, a significant decrease was seen in the number of respondents upset with the electricity tariff and flood situation in December.

The IPSOS Pakistan conducted a consumer confidence survey from Nov 29-Dec 4 to find out the biggest issue confronting the people of Pakistan.

It sought replies to queries from a cross-section of the public involving over 18 years involving 1,015 people (both men and women).

This is in contrast to a similar survey conducted in September when a perceptibly lesser number of people had termed this trio of issues their biggest worry. Forty percent described inflation as their major concern, followed by 11pc terming inflation the major problem and 6pc considering poverty as their biggest source of stress and anxiety. The current survey held in December also found a significant decrease in the number of respondents upset with the electricity tariff falling to 4 percent from 7pc in September and similarly 3pc in case of flood situation from a high of 10pc in that month. The IPSOS also found 3pc respondents describing power loadshedding, burden of additional taxes, corruption, nepotism, bribery and adulteration as their main worries. Besides 2pc of those polled described rupee devaluation, terrorism, interference of state institutions and discrimination in the implementation of law and order as their main source of frustration.