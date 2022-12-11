‘If assemblies dissolved, Nawaz may be asked to return immediately’

LAHORE: In case of dissolution of assemblies, party supremo Nawaz Sharif would be requested to return to Pakistan immediately, sources in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) said Saturday.

“Nawaz Sharif will be welcomed at the airport,” party sources told Geo News — as the coalition parties are now asking Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to dissolve the assemblies as they are ready to face him in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.