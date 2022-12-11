‘If assemblies dissolved, Nawaz may be asked to return immediately’

LAHORE: In case of dissolution of assemblies, party supremo Nawaz Sharif would be requested to return to Pakistan immediately, sources in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) said Saturday.
“Nawaz Sharif will be welcomed at the airport,” party sources told Geo News — as the coalition parties are now asking Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to dissolve the assemblies as they are ready to face him in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
QUETTA: Hafiz Hussain Ahmed has rejoined the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl after a meeting with its head, Maulana Fazlur...
Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday there was proof that Tyrian White was a daughter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman...
KARACHI: An Additional District and Sessions Court on Saturday indicted sitting Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker Jam...
DHAKA: Nearly 100,000 supporters of Bangladesh’s main opposition party descended on Dhaka on Saturday to protest...
BANGKOK: Thailand celebrated the arrival of its 10 millionth international visitor of 2022 on Saturday, according to...
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has stressed that the kingdom is “focused on...
Comments