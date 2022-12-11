PTI leaders skip Imran attack probe

LAHORE: No Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader appeared before a team probing an attack on party chief former prime minister Imran Khan in Wazirabad. According to sources, only one person joined the investigation out of 35 people summoned by the team. They had been asked to appear before the team at 11am on Saturday. The leaders included Faisal Vawda, Dr Yasmin Rashid, MNA Hammad Azhar, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, Senator Faisal Javed, Omar Sarfraz Cheema and Zubair Niazi. Only one person, Raja Ataullah, joined the probe.