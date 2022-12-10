Economy doomsayers’ number drops by 20pc: IPSOS survey

KARACHI: The rate of those Pakistanis who believe the economic situation of the country will further deteriorate in the future was dropped by 20 percent as currently only 57 percent were of the view that the country’s economic situation will further deteriorate in the future against 77 percent in September who held the same opinion.

This was revealed in the quarterly report of IPSOS Pakistan’s survey 2022 on Consumers Confidence Survey, in which more than one thousand respondents took part. The survey was conducted from November 29 to December 4, 2022.

The respondents for the first time after the PDM-led government came to power expressed hope for improvement in the economic and overall situation of the country.

The report revealed that the rate of those who think the economic situation would improve in the future has risen to 17 percent from 10 percent, while the rate of those keeping moderate view has been increased from 10 percent to 26 percent.

In addition, the of those upset with the current economic situation has dropped from 61 percent to 55 percent, while the rate of those terming the country’s economic situation stable has been increased from 1 percent to 4 percent. The rate of those holding moderate view about the country’s economic situation has been increased by 5 percent to 41 in current survey.

According to the IPSOS survey, for the first time after the PDM came to power, the rate of those Pakistanis terming the direction of the country wrong was reduced by 2 percent to 86 percent, while the rate of those believing the country is heading in a right direction has increased by 2 percent to 14 percent.

It was also noted in the research survey that the rate of those Pakistanis terming the country’s direction right during the 2018 elections was 74 percent, but after the elections, a consistent decline was seen in the trend.