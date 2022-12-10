LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said that with the NAB amendments to cope with the challenges of white collar crime becomes impossible.
In his video message on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day, Imran Khan said that the country is destroyed when the powerful steal billions of rupees and send the country’s money abroad.
He asked his workers on Friday to ready themselves for the general elections.
Taking a jibe at the coalition government, the former premier said that the thieves had been imposed on the country and they obtained licence of plundering.
Giving his take over the country’s progress, Imran Khan said the country continues to develop as long as the rule of law exists. He said that exposing the cases of big corruption will pave way for country’s progress.
