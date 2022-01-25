PM Imran Khan says PTI govt took most steps against corruption in country

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the incumbent government has taken the most steps against corruption in the country's history.

His comments came during the meeting of the Federal Cabinet on Tuesday which was held in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the premier discussed Transparency International's latest Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI 2021) on which Pakistan has slipped further.



Berating the Opposition and their criticism, he said that instead of facing corruption cases, “they [the Opposition leaders] fled the country and were making excuses to unnecessary delay court cases.”

PM Imran Khan added that effective follow up has been decided in the courts for speedy disposal of corruption cases.

Pakistan's rank fell 16 places to 140 from 124 out of 180 countries, Transparency International's report showed Tuesday. In CPI 2021, Pakistan scored 28 out of 100.

"The index, which ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople, uses a scale of zero to 100, where zero is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean," the organisation said.