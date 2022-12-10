CTO reviews MM Alam Road traffic plan

LAHORE:Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Dr Assad Malhi in a meeting reviewed the alternative traffic plan during remodeling of MM Alam Road on Friday.

CTO directed the officials to revise the geometry of Hussain Chowk and Mini Market Roundabout. The traffic officials should conduct a joint visit with all stakeholders on Monday in this regard, he added. Malhi said that traders and market staff should ensure parking at Dungi Ground Plaza.

The CTO directed the officials concerned to complete the patch work on Gurumangat Road before the remodeling of MM Alam Road. It was decided in the meeting to build walkway street from Hussain Chowk to Mini Market. Traffic capacity on street connected to MM Alam Road was also evaluated while it was also recommended to increase parking fees at MM Alam Road. LDA Director Haroon Saifi, TEPA Director Waqar Aslam, Manager Parking Company Rehan Ahmed and Revenue Officer Mukhtar Ahmed also attended the meeting.