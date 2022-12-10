UK sentences head of Kurdish people-smuggling gang to 8 years’ jail

LONDON: The convicted ringleader of a “large-scale” Kurdish people-smuggling gang, who is currently on the run, was on Friday sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison, Britain´s National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Tarik Namik, 45, of Oldham near Manchester, northwest England, headed a “sophisticated, lucrative criminal enterprise” bringing Kurdish migrants into the UK hidden in the back of lorries.

Working with people smugglers abroad, the organised crime group is suspected of smuggling at least 1,900 migrants, who were picked up in the Balkans, into France or Germany during a 50-day period.