LAHORE: None of the governments in the last 15 years were in a comfortable position fiscally to provide meaningful relief to the common man. Whatever they did was not enough and it created resentment among recipients and distortions in the economy.

All governments assume power with tall promises, but soon realise that fulfilling those promises need resources that are not available. That created a trust deficit between the electorate and the government.

That deficit is widening with the passage of time. Rulers think that doling out cash to the poor is the only way to please them.

They never think of bringing comfort in the lives of the poor without distributing cash. People need seamless services, which are denied to them.

They want security that is available to VIPs only. So much so that police that are duty-bound to provide security to citizens, erects security walls outside many police stations to keep themselves safe.

They deserve safe drinking water, while they are supplied with polluted water that makes them chronically ill. They are entitled to proper sanitation facilities in their neighbourhoods, instead they travel through flowing sewer while moving about.

They long to admit their children in schools where they are imparted proper knowledge, but most of them remain illiterate even after attending school for several years.

Teaching methodologies in public schools are so pathetic that most children run away from classes after a few months or a year.

People need healthcare, which every government promises, but they are denied access in government hospitals and clinics free of any charge or hassle.

These are the reasons for the mistrust they have in the government. Our planners think that good governance would come if salaries and perks are raised.

Police salaries were doubled by each province, but instead of improving their performance the law and order situation has deteriorated. It is still an uphill task to register a first information report.

Even the complainants have to grease the palms of the police for conducting fair investigation. Police favour the culprit if the bribe offered is higher than that they snatched from the aggrieved party.

Their budget is sufficient; their priorities are not the common man but only the ruling elite and their high officials. The mistrust would go if the police is fully reformed and depoliticised.

In the same way the education budget and the perks and salaries of teaching staff are better than many small private schools, but those schools educate their students which public schools usually do not.

Getting salaries and not performing duties properly comes under corruption. Inability of the rulers to reign in educators falls under the domain of incompetence.

Health outcomes belie the resources allocated for this purpose. Private practice by government doctors even after manifold increase in salaries of even fresh medical graduates cannot be permitted.

Doctors treat more patients at their private clinic in 3-4 hours then they do in government hospitals and clinics in an 8-hour shift. All governments have failed to stop doctors from private practice.

The mistrust in government would go if people are treated fairly and professionally in government health facilities. This stands true for all other government services.

Reluctance of the elite to share the burden of the poor also creates mistrust. Failure of the state to implement its own plans and policies increases the mistrust.