ECP ‘reinstates’ Vawda as senator

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has reinstated former federal minister Faisal Vawda as senator in the light of the recent Supreme Court of Pakistan judgment in a related case.

The commission withdrew its earlier notification of declaring his seat as vacant from Sindh, from where PPP’s Nisar Ahmad Khuhro was elected a member of the Senate in March this year. However, the commission has now withdrawn the notification of Nisar Khuhro’s Senate victory on March 15, 2022.

The commission had disqualified Vawda back in February this year in a dual nationality case. Vawda had been elected member of the Upper House of Parliament in March last year on a PTI ticket and now the very notification has been restored. In line with the Supreme Court verdict, Vawda will resign as senator, and the commission will again conduct an election to fill the seat. The former minister’s basic PTI membership had been terminated in October last for allegedly violating the party policy.