Friday December 09, 2022
National

Peshawar: Hand grenade hurled at Regi police station

December 09, 2022

PESHAWAR: Unidentified attackers hurled a hand-grenade into the Regi Police Station on the outskirts of the provincial capital on Thursday night, officials said. Though no casualty was reported in the incident, the police were alerted further after a series of attacks on the cops.

