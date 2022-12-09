ISLAMABAD: A news item titled — FBR, provinces sign MoU on single sales tax return portal — published in The News on December 8, 08-12-2022 erroneously reports that the said MoU has been signed between Federal Board of Revenue and the provinces on Wednesday (December 7) in the presence of Dr Waqar Masood Khan, SAPM on Revenue, says a press release on Thursday.

The statement clarified that presently Tariq Mahmood Pasha is Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue/Minister of State (MoS) and the referred MoU was signed way back in 2021.

The publication of an old event in the present date has caused unwanted confusion among the quarters’ concerned which warrants clarification to avoid spread of further misinformation and misunderstanding, according to the press release.