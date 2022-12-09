World Anti-Corruption Day seminar: Speakers for awareness against corruption

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar here on Thursday said that in order to eradicate the menace of corruption, it is inevitable to create awareness at public and government level regarding the negative consequences of corruption.

The seminar was held in connection with the World Anti-Corruption Day on the topic of “Improving Service Delivery through Internal Control in Public Sector” held at Nishtar Hall on Thursday.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa jointly held the activity.

Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash attended the seminar as a chief guest. Inspector General of Police Muazzam Jah Ansari, DG NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Noman Aslam, Director NAB Muhammad Waqar, Director ACE Amjad Ali Khan, Chairperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission Farah Hamid, former ambassador Rustam Shah Mohmand, Lt Gen (r) Alam Khattak, and Rohullah Madani were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary termed transparency and integrity essential in improving service delivery in the public sector.

“Corruption is a social scourge and we all have to play a role to eradicate the menace,” he added.

IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari said that a grade-20 Police officer had been assigned the task to ensure internal accountability of the department. The IG stated that every member of the society must play his role to eradicate this scourge through practical steps.

NAB Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa DG Noman Aslam said that the National Anti-Corruption strategy has three stages namely awareness, prevention and enforcement. He added the aim of observing International Anti-Corruption Week and organising seminars was to raise awareness against corruption.

Director ACE Amjad Ali Khan said it was imperative to collectively renew a pledge to eliminate corruption on the occasion of World Anti-Corruption Day.

Referring to the performance of the Anti-Corruption Establishment, Amjad Ali said that 160 govern-ment officials were charged with corruption, of which 132 officials had been even arrested.