LWMC continues zero-waste operation

LAHORE:LWMC zero waste operation was in full swing on Thursday throughout the city and all 9 towns of Lahore were being made zero-waste in a phased manner. For the success of the zero waste campaign CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar was active in the field and during the last 5 days, 25,000 tonnes of waste was lifted.

The CEO LWMC issued instructions for the early morning clearing of commercial markets, including sweeping and scraping along centre dividers and manual picking of juice boxes and shopping bags from green belts. About, the zero waste campaign, Qamar said providing a clean environment to the people of Lahore was their first priority.

According to the LWMC spokesperson, the CEO LWMC reviewed the cleaning arrangements in Karim Block Market, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Canal Road, Ferozepur Road, Ichhra, Wahdat Road and Bhekewal MORE including various other areas of Iqbal Town.