‘Rulers pushing country to brink of default’

LAHORE:Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that an incompetent group has been imposed on people who has pushed the country to the brink of default. He said this while addressing the students and media at the opening ceremony of a five-day electronic media workshop titled ‘Freedom of Expression: Promoting ethics in covering elections’, organised by Women Media Centre, Pakistan in collaboration with National Endowment for Democracy, USA on Thursday.

He said that if incompetent group remained in the government then Pakistan will only move forward to further destruction. The adviser said that Imran Khan has clearly stated that the dissolution of assemblies is not a goal of PTI but it is for the betterment of Pakistan. “We demand free and fair elections,” he said. In response to a question, Cheema said that the work of media workers is very important in the elections.