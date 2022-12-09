FIA may be asked to initiate investigation into PHF affairs

ISLAMABAD: The high-profile committee formed by the Prime Minister for Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) matters has pointed out serious irregularities in the federation working and has recommended sending a reference to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for initiating a criminal investigation.

According to the minutes of the second Committee meeting held on November 24, available with The News, “Serious irregularities have been reported in the functioning of the PHF, therefore a reference may be made to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for initiating criminal inquiries/investigation of Pakistan Hockey Federation.

The Minister for IPC did not agree to send the case to the FIA, however the Convener (Minister for Defence Khawaja Mohammad Asif) and other members did not agree with the proposal of the Minister of IPC and recommended to send the reference to the FIA for initiating criminal proceedings,” the committee meeting minutes say.

The committee also directed Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to constitute a four-member committee composed of Olympians Akhtar Rasool, Shahnaz Sheikh, Islahuddin Siddiqui and Khawaja Junaid for undertaking performance audits of Pakistan Hockey Federation.

It was further recommended that a special audit may be conducted (by federal audit through the Ministry of IPC) from August 27, 2015, to May 14, 2022.

When a Pakistan Sports Board official was asked about the reference, he said the minutes of the meeting were finalised just recently.

“We are waiting for the return of the Minister of IPC from abroad to consider these recommendations. Nothing has been initiated as yet,” he said.