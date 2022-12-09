PTI to challenge new city administrator’s appointment in SHC

Khurrum Sher Zaman said on Thursday that the appointment of Dr Saifur Rehman as the new Karachi administrator is pre-poll rigging. He announced that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will challenge the appointment in the Sindh High Court (SHC).
The PTI’s parliamentary party leader in the provincial assembly said in a statement that this appointment is unacceptable at any cost. He claimed that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s government has appointed the new administrator on the wishes of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).
Zaman accused the PPP and the MQM-P of bargaining, pre-poll rigging and match-fixing. It is obvious that by appointing Dr Rehman as the city administrator, both parties are expecting him to accommodate them during the entire election process, he claimed.
He asked why this appointment was made by the provincial government ignoring merit. Secondly, he said, the PTI has concerns that the distribution of district administrators will also be decided among the PPP and the MQM-P, which is “another dirty trick they will be playing to rig the elections in their favour”.
Zaman said the PTI will approach the SHC to challenge this appointment. He said the party will also ask the election commission some questions to determine if they are part of “this dirty game of pre-poll rigging” because the local government elections are just around the corner.
Karachi International Book FairThe Pakistan Publishers & Booksellers Association is holding the 17th Karachi...
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Azam Swati’s son has approached the Sindh High Court to know details of the...
An accountability court has granted post-arrest bail to three accused in a reference pertaining to money laundering...
Police on Thursday claimed to have solved the mystery behind the death of a mother of three children in Orangi Town,...
A judicial magistrate on Thursday granted five-day police remand of a man arrested for allegedly raping and murdering...
The 48th Senate meeting of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science, and Technology has decided to extend the...
Comments