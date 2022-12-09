PTI to challenge new city administrator’s appointment in SHC

Khurrum Sher Zaman said on Thursday that the appointment of Dr Saifur Rehman as the new Karachi administrator is pre-poll rigging. He announced that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will challenge the appointment in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The PTI’s parliamentary party leader in the provincial assembly said in a statement that this appointment is unacceptable at any cost. He claimed that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s government has appointed the new administrator on the wishes of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Zaman accused the PPP and the MQM-P of bargaining, pre-poll rigging and match-fixing. It is obvious that by appointing Dr Rehman as the city administrator, both parties are expecting him to accommodate them during the entire election process, he claimed.

He asked why this appointment was made by the provincial government ignoring merit. Secondly, he said, the PTI has concerns that the distribution of district administrators will also be decided among the PPP and the MQM-P, which is “another dirty trick they will be playing to rig the elections in their favour”.

Zaman said the PTI will approach the SHC to challenge this appointment. He said the party will also ask the election commission some questions to determine if they are part of “this dirty game of pre-poll rigging” because the local government elections are just around the corner.