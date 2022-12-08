Unconditional apology: LHC disposes of contempt case against Asad Umar

PTI leader Asad Umar. Geo News/File

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi bench, Wednesday disposed of the contempt of court case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar after his unconditional apology.

During the hearing, Asad Umar appeared before the court, headed by Justice Jawadul Hassan of the LHC’s Rawalpindi bench, along with his lawyer, Advocate Faisal Chaudhry.

The PTI leader apologised to the court for his remarks in the public meeting in Rawalpindi and said: “We respect the judiciary and will keep on respecting it.” He added that he had no intention to target any judge or judiciary. In his statement, the justice remarked that the court had the videos of his speech, adding the matter was not of the contempt of court but the allegations levelled against institutions and their representatives.

The justice also told the PTI leader that Article 50 of the Constitution allows the right to movement and Article 60 right to democracy, but not criticism of institutions.

Asad Umar responded: “If I crossed any line with my statements, then I apologize.”

On Asad Umar’s unconditional apology, the bench disposed of the contempt case against the PTI leader.

Earlier, the LHC Rawalpindi bench had sought a reply from PTI leader Asad Umar for his criticism of the judiciary in his Nov 26 speech at his party’s Rawalpindi public meeting.