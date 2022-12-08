Fashion designer gets stay order

LAHORE: Additional District and Sessions Judge Naveed Kamran Langrial issued stay order on the appeal filed by renowned fashion designer Mehmood Bhatti against the verdict of trial court on changing of ownership of 200 kanal land of orphan centre.

The court summoned Munir Bhatti (second party) on December 22 in this regard. The trial court in its previous hearing suspended stay order of the applicant. Mehmood Bhatti filed appeal against this judgement and took the stand that he wanted to construct orphan centre on the land after his father’s name but the ownership of the land was changed through fraud.