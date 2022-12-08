AKUH regional laboratories receive College of American Pathologists Accreditation

Karachi: They say “Quality is a journey, not a destination.” This is fully embodied in the DNA of the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH), where Quality, as one of our four guiding principles, along with Relevance, Access and Impact, is constantly invested in and progressed upon.

The latest example of this is CAP – College of American Pathologists – Accreditations for more of AKUH’s Clinical Laboratories across Pakistan. In a journey that began long before our - and Pakistan’s - first CAP accreditation in February 2017, the AKUH Main Campus has been re-accredited twice since, and now our Outreach labs are also CAP accredited.

Outreach Labs are those lab facilities which are equipped to process routine clinical lab samples quickly, so patients can get rapid turnaround on their lab tests. In the AKUH Outreach Health Network, our Outreach Labs serve their home cities, as well as surrounding geographical regions. The same level of the highest quality of testing is offered across all 290+ AKUH lab facilities in Pakistan; CAP accreditations offer external endorsements of this fact.

With this latest accreditation round, the Aga Khan University Hospital’s Main Hospital Lab and Outreach Labs in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Multan, Hyderabad and Sukkur are now all CAP-accredited, offering even greater confidence to our patients and their families to the highest level of trusted quality testing that AKUH offers and is known for.