Mehidy’s maiden ton helps BD win series

MIRPUR: Mehidy Hasan Miraz's century helped Bangladesh beat India by five runs in their second ODI here on Wednesday.
Mehidy scored his maiden ODI century off just 83 balls to pull his team out of trouble and post a challenging 271 for 7 that proved to be just beyond India's reach in the end. India lost early wickets and were reduced to 207 for 8 when an injured Rohit Sharma walked out and made a match out of the equation of 65 off 44 balls. He belted five sixes even as he was running out of partners and brought it down to 20 needed off the last over and a six needed off the last ball, but an accurate yorker from Mustafizur Rahman sealed the series for Bangladesh. The 2-0 win ensured Bangladesh's second series win against India after their 2-1 win in 2015.
Score Board
Bangladesh won the toss
Bangladesh innings
Litton Das b Siraj 7
Anamul Haque lbw Siraj 11
Najmul Hossain Shanto b Umran 21
Shakib c Dhawan b Washington 8
Mushfiqur c Dhawan b Washington 12
Mahmudullah c Rahul b Umran 77
Afif Hossain b Washington 0
Mehidy Hasan Miraz not out 100
Nasum Ahmed not out 18
Did not bat: Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Extras: (nb 2, w 11, b 1, lb 3) 17
Total (7 wickets, 50 overs) 271
Fall: 1-11, 2-39, 3-52, 4-66, 5-69, 6-69, 7-217
Bowling: Chahar 3-0-12-0; Siraj 10-0-73-2; Thakur 10-1-47-0; Umran 10-2-58-2; Washington 10-0-37-3; Axar 7-0-40-0
India innings
Virat Kohli b Ebadot 5
Dhawan c Mehidy b Mustafizur 8
Shreyas Iyer c Afif b Mehidy 82
Washington c Litton b Shakib 11
KL Rahul lbw Mehidy 14
Axar Patel c Shakib b Ebadot 56
Thakur st Mushfiqur b Shakib 7
Deepak Chahar c Najmul b Ebadot 11
Rohit Sharma not out 51
Mohammed Siraj b Mahmudullah 2
Umran Malik not out 0
Extras: (nb 2, w 11, b 4, lb 2) 19
Total: (9 wickets, 50 overs) 266
Fall: 1-7, 2-13, 3-39, 4-65, 5-172, 6-189, 7-207, 8-213, 9-252
Bowling: Mehidy 6.1-0-46-2; Ebadot 10-0-45-3; Mustafizur 10-1-43-1; Nasum 10-0-54-0; Shakib 10-1-39-2
Mahmudullah 3.5-0-33-1
Result: Bangladesh won by 5 runs
Man of the match: Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Umpires: Masudur, Michael Gough
