Mehidy’s maiden ton helps BD win series

Ag Agencies

MIRPUR: Mehidy Hasan Miraz's century helped Bangladesh beat India by five runs in their second ODI here on Wednesday.

Mehidy scored his maiden ODI century off just 83 balls to pull his team out of trouble and post a challenging 271 for 7 that proved to be just beyond India's reach in the end. India lost early wickets and were reduced to 207 for 8 when an injured Rohit Sharma walked out and made a match out of the equation of 65 off 44 balls. He belted five sixes even as he was running out of partners and brought it down to 20 needed off the last over and a six needed off the last ball, but an accurate yorker from Mustafizur Rahman sealed the series for Bangladesh. The 2-0 win ensured Bangladesh's second series win against India after their 2-1 win in 2015.

Score Board

Bangladesh won the toss

Bangladesh innings

Litton Das b Siraj 7

Anamul Haque lbw Siraj 11

Najmul Hossain Shanto b Umran 21

Shakib c Dhawan b Washington 8

Mushfiqur c Dhawan b Washington 12

Mahmudullah c Rahul b Umran 77

Afif Hossain b Washington 0

Mehidy Hasan Miraz not out 100

Nasum Ahmed not out 18

Did not bat: Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Extras: (nb 2, w 11, b 1, lb 3) 17

Total (7 wickets, 50 overs) 271

Fall: 1-11, 2-39, 3-52, 4-66, 5-69, 6-69, 7-217

Bowling: Chahar 3-0-12-0; Siraj 10-0-73-2; Thakur 10-1-47-0; Umran 10-2-58-2; Washington 10-0-37-3; Axar 7-0-40-0

India innings

Virat Kohli b Ebadot 5

Dhawan c Mehidy b Mustafizur 8

Shreyas Iyer c Afif b Mehidy 82

Washington c Litton b Shakib 11

KL Rahul lbw Mehidy 14

Axar Patel c Shakib b Ebadot 56

Thakur st Mushfiqur b Shakib 7

Deepak Chahar c Najmul b Ebadot 11

Rohit Sharma not out 51

Mohammed Siraj b Mahmudullah 2

Umran Malik not out 0

Extras: (nb 2, w 11, b 4, lb 2) 19

Total: (9 wickets, 50 overs) 266

Fall: 1-7, 2-13, 3-39, 4-65, 5-172, 6-189, 7-207, 8-213, 9-252

Bowling: Mehidy 6.1-0-46-2; Ebadot 10-0-45-3; Mustafizur 10-1-43-1; Nasum 10-0-54-0; Shakib 10-1-39-2

Mahmudullah 3.5-0-33-1

Result: Bangladesh won by 5 runs

Man of the match: Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Umpires: Masudur, Michael Gough