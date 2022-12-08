US govt, American people thanked for flood relief efforts

Faryal Talpur on Wednesday thanked the United States government and the people of America for their continued support of the people of Pakistan during difficult times.

Faryal, who is the Pakistan Peoples Party Women Wing president and the Sindh Assembly Standing Committee on Home chairperson, met with a delegation of US officials at the Zardari House in Karachi.

She thanked the delegation for the American relief and rehabilitation efforts, and various initiatives in the province in the aftermath of the devastating and unprecedented rains and floods in the country.

She appreciated the exemplary contribution and support of the US government and the USAID for the extensive programme intervention mainly in the sectors of health and education in Sindh in the aftermath of the super floods of 2010.

She pointed out that thousands of students are being imparted quality education today at these state-of-the-art school infrastructures in the province. The delegation also thanked her and the Sindh government for offering complete support on the execution of various projects and programmes in the province.

The delegation comprised Senior Adviser, Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, US Department of State, Washington, Christopher Jester; Political Chief, US Embassy, Islamabad, Brad Parker; Political Chief, Karachi Consulate, Ronald Rhinehart; and Political Specialist, Mohammad Saleh Shah.

The meeting was also attended by Sindh Education and Culture Minister, Syed Sardar Shah; Sindh Labour Minister, Saeed Ghani; Sindh Irrigation Minister, Jam Khan Shoro; MPA Qasim Siraj Soomro; and Director General, Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Salman Shah.