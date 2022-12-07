RUDA ploughs standing crops

LAHORE: The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) ploughed the standing crop of wheat of several farmers despite an order by the Supreme Court, Geo News reported.
Protesting farmers and land owners were also arrested. Families of the people who were arrested, including women and children, also joined the protest against the RUDA.
On the other hand, a RUDA spokesperson said farmers had been paid for the land and the plan of a mafia to occupy the land had been foiled.
