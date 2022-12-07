PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Twitter

LAHORE: The summons issued by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the cipher audio leak scandal have been suspended by the Lahore High Court.

On Tuesday, the court sought information about the audio leak from the federal government as well as other parties. Imran Khan’s plea was heard by Justice Asjad Javed Gharal. The court later adjourned the hearing till December 19.

Imran Khan, in his petition, had said that the inquiry initiated by the FIA was illegal and without any authority and jurisdiction. He said he was “absolutely unclear” about the offences he had been summoned for.

“The impugned notice served by the FIA is silent about any criminal wrongdoing committed by the petitioner,” the plea read.

Moreover, Khan contended that since the alleged audio leak had already been challenged in the Supreme Court, the FIA inquiry against him had political motives and its purpose was to “arm-twist and harass him”.

He requested the court to declare that “the impugned inquiry is without jurisdiction and void ab initio” and should be dismissed.