Three terrorists killed in DI Khan operation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three alleged terrorists were killed during an operation carried out in the Gerah Mashtan area in the limits of Daraban Police Station on Tuesday.

The police said that personnel of police and Counter-Terrorism Department and law enforcing agencies conducted a joint operation after they received about information about the presence of terrorists in the Gerah Mashtan area. Upon seeing the police, they said that terrorists opened fire on personnel, which was promptly returned.

As a result, three terrorists identified as Muneeb, Junaid and Shaukat were killed and weapons, including Kalashnikov, two pistols, hand-grenades and other ammunition and mobile phones were recovered from their possession. The dead terrorists belonged to the Gandapur group of Tehreek-e-taliban Pakistan (TTP).