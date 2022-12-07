Chinese camp security reviewed

SWABI: The district police officer-led police team reviewed the security arrangements of the Chinese camp on Tuesday in Tarbela, said a press release.

The Fifth Extension Project of Tarbela Dam was awarded to Power Construction Corporation of China Limited. The Chinese engineers and other officials were staying at the Chinese camp, Tarbela Dam.

The visiting team of the district police was led by District Police Officer (DPO) Najamul Husnain. Tehsil Topi DSP Iftikhar Ali Khan and SSU officials were also present. They visited the Chinese camp and reviewed security arrangements while keeping in mind the current security situation in the country. The police officials exchanged views with the Chinese engineers and other officials about security.

The DPO checked the security personnel posted at the security points in the camp and instructed them to remain alert round the clock.