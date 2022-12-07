Chinese camp security reviewed

SWABI: The district police officer-led police team reviewed the security arrangements of the Chinese camp on Tuesday in Tarbela, said a press release.
The Fifth Extension Project of Tarbela Dam was awarded to Power Construction Corporation of China Limited. The Chinese engineers and other officials were staying at the Chinese camp, Tarbela Dam.
The visiting team of the district police was led by District Police Officer (DPO) Najamul Husnain. Tehsil Topi DSP Iftikhar Ali Khan and SSU officials were also present. They visited the Chinese camp and reviewed security arrangements while keeping in mind the current security situation in the country. The police officials exchanged views with the Chinese engineers and other officials about security.
The DPO checked the security personnel posted at the security points in the camp and instructed them to remain alert round the clock.
Rawalpindi: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Managing Director Ali Javed Hamdani and Senior General Manager...
Islamabad: The regulator has transferred teachers of several government colleges in Islamabad in the middle of the...
PESHAWAR: A proclaimed offender was killed and a SHO was injured during an encounter in Adezai area in provincial...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought a notification from the Punjab government today for the closure of...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three alleged terrorists were killed during an operation carried out in the Gerah Mashtan area in...
ISLAMABAD: The National Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health, Islamabad, has confirmed the detection...
Comments