Alhamra holds talk on Al-Biruni

LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council has organised a monthly talk session to enlighten the public, especially the young generation about the glorious past of Muslims. The programme’s name is Ahad Saaz, in which the speakers will inform people about the achievements of these personalities and the services they have rendered.

The first programme of this series was on Abu-Rayhan al-Biruni. Dr Tariq Sharifzada informed the audience about his life and achievements. Born in Kara-Kalpakskaya, Uzbekistan in 0973, he died in Ghazni, Afghanistan in 13 December 1048. Al-Biruni contributed much to astronomy, physics, medicine and history.