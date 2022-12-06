Usman Buzdar’s interim bail extended

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday extended interim bail of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar in an inquiry about misuse of powers.

The inquiry was initiated by the National Accountability Bureau against him for allegedly granting licence for a liquor store. The court extended bail of the former CM till Dec 19. NAB informed the court that till date it did not require the arrest of Buzdar. To which, the court directed NAB to come with clear instructions on the next hearing and extended the bail by Dec 19.