Usman Buzdar’s interim bail extended

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday extended interim bail of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar in an inquiry about misuse of powers.
The inquiry was initiated by the National Accountability Bureau against him for allegedly granting licence for a liquor store. The court extended bail of the former CM till Dec 19. NAB informed the court that till date it did not require the arrest of Buzdar. To which, the court directed NAB to come with clear instructions on the next hearing and extended the bail by Dec 19.
MANSEHRA: A leopard that had suffered injuries to the head after falling from a mountainous Malkandi national park in...
ISLAMABAD: Amid pen down, the strike continued by economists group, the Planning Commission’s Central Development...
ISLAMABAD: Dr Asad Majeed Khan assumed the office as the country’s 31st foreign secretary here on Monday. He was...
KARACHI: A law and order situation was witnessed in Mominabad late on Monday night when a group allegedly made...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said Monday that coordinated...
PESHAWAR: Head of Pakistan Democratic Movement and chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Maulana Fazlur Rahman has...
Comments