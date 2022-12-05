Balochistan police summon Gill in sedition case

QUETTA: The Balochistan police on Sunday summoned PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case.

According to the police authorities, a case was registered against Gill in Balochistan Qila Abdullah for using derogatory language against state institutions. They added that the police would obtain his arrest warrants to bring him to Quetta if Gill failed to appear before the police.

Currently, Gill is on bail in another sedition case. The former chief of security staff of Imran Khan was arrested on August 9 after he had attempted to cause rebellion within the army ranks by urging the officers to defy certain orders from the top military command during an interview with a private TV channel. On Saturday, a session court in Islamabad deferred the indictment of Gill in the case till December 12.

It is pertinent to mention that another PTI leader Senator Azam Swati was also taken to Quetta for using objectionable language, where a court of judicial magistrate remanded him into police custody for five days.