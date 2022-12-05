ANP candidate wins CB Nowshera by-polls

NOWSHERA: The Awami National Party candidate won the by-polls of the Nowshera Cantonment Board on Ward No. 2 Risalpur on Sunday.

According to unofficial results, Tariq Iqbal, the candidate of Awami National Party, polled 1237 votes and was declared winner in the by-polls for the CB Nowshera.

He was followed by Asif Iqbal of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf with 1191 votes while Pir Zar Hayat of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz placed in third position with 494 votes.

Meanwhile, the workers and activists of the Awami National Party took to the streets and celebrated the victory of their candidate.

They danced to the drumbeat in chorus and sang songs to celebrate the victory of Awami National Party candidate Tariq Iqbal.