Killer of four family members gets death sentence

MANSEHRA: Additional Sessions judge Ajmal Tahir has handed down four death sentences to a convict for killing his father and three other family members over a house ownership dispute in 2019.

The judge in his verdict, which was delivered on Saturday, handed down four life imprisonment sentences to the convict’s wife Sadia, who according to the FIR, instigated her husband Amjid Ali to commit such a heinous crime. Both convicts were present in the court when the judge announced the verdict after the counsels completed the arguments.

The gruesome incident happened in the Sheikhul Bandi area of the district when convict Amjid Ali opened indiscriminate fire on his family members, killing his father Mohammad Younus, brother Mohammad Sajid and his wife Samina Bibi and sister Mehnaz Bibi dead in August 2019.

The convicts remained at large since committing the offence and were arrested last year during a raid by the police in Sindh.