Gold medal awarded

Islamabad Prof Dr Javed Iqbal Saggu from Quaid-i-Azam University, Physics Department, has been honoured with a gold medal from the Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS) for his pioneering research in the field of physics, says a press release.

The prestigious medal was awarded in the Natural Sciences category during ceremony of PAS annual awards. Dr Javed’s work revolves around Nano technology. Dr Javed just returned to Pakistan after completing his Post Doctorate from University of Cambridge - one of the top ranked universities in the world. The govt of Pakistan via Pakistan Academy of Sciences has awarded him PAS Gold Medal 2022 (the highest award for young scientists (Abdus Salam Prize) in Pakistan on his scientific, intellectual, administrative contributions/services towards Pakistani nation.

The gold medal winner is the youngest Professor (Grade 21) in the country having many national and international awards. Dr Javed belongs to Jharkil — a small village in Tehsil Noorpur Thal, Khushab District. He is a brilliant son of Khushab region.