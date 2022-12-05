Prayers held for Imran Aslam at his Soyem

The Soyem of veteran journalist Imran Aslam, who had been serving as the group president of the Geo Network and Jang Group for many years, was held on Sunday evening at his residence in the Clifton area.

A large number of family members and friends attended the Soyem and prayed for the departed soul. Aslam, one of the most seasoned journalists in the country, passed away at the age of 70 on Friday. He was under treatment at a local hospital.

The veteran journalist died in harness as, despite his illness, he passionately continued to show up at work to spend there as many hours as he could until he could do it no longer. Last Monday, the ailing senior journalist went into multiple organ failure and was rushed to a hospital. The only solace was that being heavily sedated, he was not in pain, says his wife Fareshteh Gati. His funeral prayers were offered on Saturday at his residence at 4pm, after which he was laid to rest at a graveyard in Defence Housing Authority, Phase VIII.

Aslam was among the pioneers who spearheaded the launch of Geo News, Geo Entertainment, and Geo Super, while he was also the founding member of the English-language newspaper The News.