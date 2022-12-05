14 resolutions passed to promote Urdu as international conference ends

Fourteen resolutions were presented at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Karachi, on Sunday for the promotion of Urdu language and literature, which were approved by the audience with a show of hands.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori was the chief guest of the closing session of the 15th Aalmi (International) Urdu Conference. Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon, ACP Karachi Secretary Prof Ejaz Farooqui and other members of the governing body, including poets, writers and other personalities, were also present on the occasion.

Tessori and journalist Suhail Warraich also addressed the gathering, while actor Dr Huma Mir gave a brief overview of the latest instalment of the Urdu Conference. She congratulated ACP Karachi President Ahmad Shah and his team for the event’s success.

The 14 resolutions presented on the occasion for the promotion of Urdu language and literature, which were approved by the audience with a show of hands, included:

· Measures for the promotion of library culture

· Implementation of the Supreme Court ruling for the enforcement of the constitution article regarding Urdu as the national language

· Availability of printing paper for the publication of books

· Access of the new generation to modern media resources

· Establishment of translation institutions at universities

· Measures to improve the education system in the country

· Elimination of violence and extremism in Kashmir and other places

· Condemning human rights violations

· Supporting democracy and the freedom of expression

· Making the youth the custodians of the country’s cultural heritage and guiding them intellectually

· Provision of resources for development and prosperity in South Asia and people’s welfare instead of producing weapons

· Facilitating communication between writers, artists and scientists of South Asia, and continuing other academic and literary activities, including the Urdu Conference

In the closing session, Shah thanked all the guests and attendees. Earlier, humorist Anwar Maqsood said the ACP president did not need a Tamgha-i-Imtiaz for his great works, as this medal is given even for lesser works.

“The poor ask the rulers not to defame them. Go out and see for yourself. Poets and writers from India used to come to the Urdu Conference, but now only threats are coming. There’s a lot of poverty and misery in Pakistan.”

He said that no one knows what they are doing. “Shah sahib says to please the people. I ask him why he wants me to do the work of the government.” Earlier during the event, people danced to the tunes of popular Sindhi songs as they celebrated Sindhi Cultural Day at the venue.