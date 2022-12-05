Stagflation nation

Pakistan’s economy is going through what can only be called stagflation. Our levels of consumption and investment never fully recovered from the Covid pandemic, and yet we are facing sky-rocketing inflation. Prices are climbing while growth is falling and no one seems to be able to find a way out.
Debt repayments have chewed up any fiscal space we had to lower prices through subsidies or boost spending. The current government needs to come up with some solution other than just asking for more aid and raising more debt.
Faris Khaliq
Kech
Although ecommerce has emerged as a big player in Pakistan’s economy, there are certain issues that need to be...
In recent years, Pakistan has been churning out graduates at a prodigious pace. Sadly, the same cannot be said about...
Recently, while watching the news, I saw some VIPs visiting the flood victims and making sure they were seen handing...
It is time for the ruling elite to realize that their deeds, from1953 onwards, have driven this country to the brink...
Highly qualified, well-trained and capable teachers are the foundation of a well-run education system and, thus, a...
The standards of education in Balochistan are very poor. There is a profound shortage of teachers and schools,...
Comments