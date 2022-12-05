Long way to go

Although ecommerce has emerged as a big player in Pakistan’s economy, there are certain issues that need to be resolved in order for it to reach its true potential. First, ecommerce firms must focus more on product quality. Often, customers are disappointed to find that the product delivered to them is not of the quality advertised. This makes customers less likely to make purchases online and more inclined to visit brick-and-mortar stores where they can inspect the item for themselves. Second, buying the same item online is still significantly more expensive than buying it from a traditional store. This is before delivery charges are factored in.

Finally, ecommerce firms in Pakistan tend to overwhelmingly focus on the urban-metropolitan rich and upper-middle class. They have limited offerings for the urban poor and customers from rural areas. These are groups with their own unique tastes and needs and, combined, make a huge market. Ecommerce firms are missing out on what could be their primary revenue stream by ignoring these demographics.

Iman Hafeez

Chakwal