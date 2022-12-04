Vintage car rally reaches Michni

PESHAWAR: The 13th Vintage and Classic Car Rally 2022 reached Michni Post and Khyber Rifles Officers’ Mess Landi Kotal after passing through historic Khyber Pass.

The car rally is being held in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Sports and Youth Affairs department, Land Rover and security forces from December 2-4 in Swabi, Peshawar and Khyber districts. The vintage car rally had reached Peshawar on December 2 via Swabi.

The rally reached Fort Bala Hisar Peshawar on Saturday, where the vintage and classic cars were exhibited.

The car rally after passing through Bab-e-Khyber reached the historic Khyber Pass and Michni Post, where the participants were briefed about the historical significance of Khyber Pass and Torkham Border.

After the display of cars at Michni Post, the rally reached the Khyber Rifles Officers’ Mess Landi Kotal where they witnessed traditional Khattak, Mehsud, Chitrali and other local dances.

The vintage and classic car rally is organised every year, where the vintage and classic car owners get a unique opportunity to drive their vehicles on the roads of Peshawar and Khyber districts. These cars include Mercedes, Ford, Chevrolet, Buick, Mini and Volkswagen from the 1930s to 1970s.