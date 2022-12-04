Waqar Mehdi elected unopposed as senator

KARACHI: The candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party, Waqar Mehdi, was elected unopposed as a member of the Senate on Saturday on a Senate vacant general seat from Sindh.

The Election Commission of Pakistan also issued the notification declaring Waqar Mehdi as the successful candidate in the Senate by-election for the vacant seat from the province.

Mehdi’s unopposed election victory was made possible after Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan withdrew its three candidates.

Talking to media persons, Senator-elect from Sindh, Waqar Mehdi, said the MQM candidates had withdrawn their nomination papers in line with the PPP’s politics of reconciliation.

Sindh Local Government Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, once again reiterated his stance that the next administrator of Karachi would be appointed in line with the desire of MQM and announced that the name of Abdul Waseem from the MQMP was under consideration. He said that talks were also underway to induct MQM as a coalition partner in the PPP’s Sindh government.

In his statement, Sindh Information, Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, greeted Waqar Mehdi on getting elected unopposed as a member of the Senate.

He also expressed gratitude to the MQM for withdrawing its candidates for the Senate by-election. He said the PPP wanted to take along every stakeholder in the affairs of governance.