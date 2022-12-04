CAP holds retail expo in Lahore

LAHORE: The Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) has organised a second edition of the International Pakistan Future Retail Summit and Expo – FOR2022 on December 13, 2022 in Lahore, a statement on Saturday.
CAP has organised the event in collaboration with Swyft Logistics and Terrabiz.
Business leaders and experts from different brands and allied businesses would share their professional experience and wisdom at the event, informed CAP chairman Tariq Mehboob.
The event is aimed to bring together representatives of leading retail and chain stores, logistics providers, banks and financial services, shopping malls, e-commerce platforms and policymakers to discuss the changing dynamics of consumer behavior and the state of consumer sales in Pakistan.
It will be a second event of the series. The first was held earlier this year in Karachi.
The event will also include an exhibition of innovative services and products re-defining the retail landscape. Government bodies, private organisations, and prominent brands have also planned to partner for the event, according to CAP.
