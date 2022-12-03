Commuters asked to avoid travelling during smog

LAHORE:Secretary Emergency Services advised the commuters to avoid travelling during smog hours, especially when the visibility level is zero on National Highways & Motorways.

He appealed to the people never to park a tractor-trolley or any vehicle on the road and requested to call immediately Rescue 1122 helpline in case of such illegal parking which can be dangerous for human life. He, however, advised to must use fog lights and proper indicators for life safety during unavoidable circumstances.

While chairing a meeting of Rescue officers in Provincial Monitoring Cell, Secretary Punjab Emergency Service was briefed by the PMC about fogy season prevailing in most of the cities of Punjab.

The PMC briefed that the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), rescued 126,714 victims while responding to 130,856 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab during the month of November 2022 and out of 130,856 emergencies, Rescue Service responded, 34,392 were road traffic accidents, 79,283 medical emergencies, 1,395 fire incidents, 2,726 crime incidents, 53 drowning incidents, 47 structural collapses and 12,953 miscellaneous operations in Punjab. On this occasion, Provincial Monitoring Cell (PMC) briefed the Secretary PES about monthly emergency statistics. He was informed that 355 people died in 34,392 accidents in Punjab during the last month.