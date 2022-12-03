329 SIs promoted in Punjab

LAHORE:A departmental promotion board meeting was held for promotion from sub-inspector to inspector ranks at Central Police Office.

Around 329 sub-inspectors across the province were promoted to the rank of inspectors. DIG Establishment-I issued notification of promotions. Among the promoted sub-inspectors, 42 are from Lahore, 89 from Rawalpindi, 82 from Multan, 43 from DG Khan, 26 from Gujranwala, 19 from Faisalabad, 12 from Sargodha, six from Sheikhupura, six from Bahawalpur, three from Sahiwal and one Sub-Inspector of Police College Sahala.