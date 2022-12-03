329 SIs promoted in Punjab

LAHORE:A departmental promotion board meeting was held for promotion from sub-inspector to inspector ranks at Central Police Office.
Around 329 sub-inspectors across the province were promoted to the rank of inspectors. DIG Establishment-I issued notification of promotions. Among the promoted sub-inspectors, 42 are from Lahore, 89 from Rawalpindi, 82 from Multan, 43 from DG Khan, 26 from Gujranwala, 19 from Faisalabad, 12 from Sargodha, six from Sheikhupura, six from Bahawalpur, three from Sahiwal and one Sub-Inspector of Police College Sahala.
LAHORE:On the instructions of Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, the Department of Specialised Health Care...
LAHORE:Customs officials have seized smuggled goods and vehicles of more than Rs462 million during the month of...
LAHORE:Secretary Emergency Services advised the commuters to avoid travelling during smog hours, especially when the...
LAHORE:A delegation of Drug Enforcement Administration , Department of Justice, USA, led by the Country Attaché for...
LAHORE:Dr Suhail Shahzad has been posted as Chairperson Punjab Ring Road Authority against a vacant post on Friday....
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five candidates. Muhammad Ghous has been awarded the PhD degree...
Comments