‘No pressure over Imran attack FIR’

Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi (Left), Imran Khan (Centre) and Moonis Elahi. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PMLQ) leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi Thursday said that there was no influence on the Punjab government from the other side (establishment) on registration of the first information report of attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Talking to a private TV channel, Moonis said they had a meeting with Imran Khan on the issue in the presence of other PTI heavyweights. “We told them what was practical. If you go to an SHO and tell him you want action against certain person(s), he won’t do it. There is a system whether it’s good or bad.

“We told them this can work the way they want and asked them to take charge of the matter. We offered the PTI heavyweights to give us any SHO from their constituency and we’ll post him there [Wazirabad] and they can register FIR of their choice. No one budged on that and they were quiet.”

About leakage of attack suspect videos, he said that the situation was complicated. “I talked to a couple of police officers and they told me the system was hacked, but when I talked to the system expert he said that nothing was hacked.” He said a committee was working on the issue.