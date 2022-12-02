Punjab PTI MPAs oppose assembly’s immediate dissolution

The Punjab assembly building in Lahore. The News/File

LAHORE: Several Punjab lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI have advised the party’s Chairman Imran Khan against dissolving the provincial assembly immediately, Geo News reported on Thursday quoting sources.



The development came after the party’s high-level committee submitted a report in relation to the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly to Khan, sources said.

The lawmakers advised the PTI chief not to immediately dissolve the assembly, citing the ongoing development projects in their constituencies, the sources said. The lawmakers asked to dissolve the assembly not before December 20.

The report regarding the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly was put before a meeting on Wednesday, which was chaired by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Party leaders Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mehmood-Ur-Rasheed, Hammad Azhar, Ejaz Chaudhry, and others attended the meeting.

As per the report, according to sources, some lawmakers have advised against the immediate dissolution of the Punjab Assembly as they believe development tenders worth billions of rupees have been opened, and multiple projects are nearing completion in their constituencies.

The lawmakers have also recommended that the timing of the political move should be effective, so that it pushes the federal government to call general polls, sources said.