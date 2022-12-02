QAU peace march against CDA bypass

Islamabad : Faculty, employees and old students of Quaid-i-Azam University started implementing their plan of holding protest marches daily by staging a demonstration here Thursday against Bhara Kahu Bypass which will effectively divide the campus into two disjointed territories.

Led by office-bearers of Academic Staff Association, Officers Welfare Association, Employees Welfare Association and Alumni Association, scores of protesters assembled at the Administration Block from where they kept on walking towards the venue to the point where the boundary wall was demolished and trees were cut to pave the way for the Bypass.

It may be mentioned that the protest follows the weeklong forced closure of the QAU by students for a week on the same issue.

In their speeches, the march leaders stressed that the campus community being the major stakeholder is not averse to the idea of easing the traffic on Murree Road but urges upon the authorities that when other alternatives were available which do not bifurcate the Campus, why CDA is insisting on a route which is troublesome and the Campus Community will not allow CDA to go ahead come what may.