FPCCI mourns demise of SM Muneer

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday expressed deep condolences over the demise of a renowned business and trade personality SM Muneer.
In a statement, FPCCI acting president Suleman Chawla gave a tribute to Muneer by saying that he was one of the most influential trade leaders of the country. “He [Muneer] was very active till his last breath and remained on the boards of various health, education, skill development, trade promotion, industrial, and corporate organisations.”
Muneer was a former president of FPCCI and patron-in-chief of the United Business Group. He also remained associated with Korangi Association of Trade and Industry for a long time, besides serving the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan as its chief executive. Chawla remembered him saying that Muneer remained active for social causes and to assist the government in promotion of industrialisation and employment generation initiatives.
