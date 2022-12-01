Power tariff cut by Rs2.15 a unit for KE consumers. Representational image

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Wednesday slashed the power tariff by Rs2.15 per unit for the Karachi Electric (KE) consumers on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for October.

The decision will bring a relief of Rs3.59 billion to the Karachi Electric consumers, a Nepra official said.

According to the notification, the decision will not apply to lifeline consumers, users of under 300 units and vehicle charging stations.

The KE generated electricity from its own resources at Rs32.96 per unit, while the cost of electricity purchased from the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) was Rs12.1 per unit, local media

reports.

According to the Nepra notification, in its plea submitted to the regulator, K-Electric sought a reduction of Rs7.83/unit under the FCA for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23 (July-September).

In addition to this, K-Electric had also requested a slash of Rs1.88/unit under the FCA.

In contrast, Nepra said the KE customers would see a rise in the prices of electricity from December 2022 to March 2023.