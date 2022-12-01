Gen Asim Munir is army chief due to divine help: Faisal Vawda

Faisal Vawda. The News/File

LAHORE: Former PTI leader Faisal Vawda has said Gen Asim Munir became the army chief due to divine help alone otherwise, he would not have even figured in the list of nominees for the position.

In a TV interview, he said he had advised Gen Asim Munir, when he was heading the ISI, against doing a certain job (informing the-then premier about transactions related to his spouse) that he did with utmost honesty for which he deserved laurels.

Vawda said when he alerted the general that “fielding had been set” against him, he retorted, “Are you advising me to act in a dishonest manner against Pakistan, my boss and the prime minister?”

Vawda said he advised the General as he knew Imran Khan was surrounded by snakes but the General went ahead with his honesty.

It was only because of Allah’s blessing that Gen Asim became the army chief, otherwise his name would not have even figured in the list, Vawda added.